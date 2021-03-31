Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Pfizer Will Seek Vaccine Rollout For Younger Teens After Encouraging Trial Results
News

COVID-19: Beware Of These Vaccine Scams, Massachusetts AG Says

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Massachusetts Attorney General is warning residents to wary of online vaccine scams.
The Massachusetts Attorney General is warning residents to wary of online vaccine scams. Photo Credit: cidrap.umn.edu

As more residents receive and become eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Massachusetts Attorney General has issued an advisory about potential scams and misinformation intended to exploit the pandemic.

The AG’s Office said on Tuesday, March 30, it had received reports about people getting spam or scam emails or texts after they’ve received vaccines or registered for vaccines through legitimate websites. 

While there have been no reported breaches of patient information from legitimate vaccine websites, the AG’s Office urges people to remain cautious about vaccine scams.

“Scammers are always looking for the next opportunity to take advantage of a crisis, and now they are targeting people who may have just signed up for or received the vaccine,” AG Maura Healey said. "We want people to be confident about signing up for and receiving the vaccine through those sites while remaining vigilant about vaccine scams.”

Many of these vaccine scams involve people who’ve registered for or received the vaccine who then get spam or scam emails or text congratulating them on their appointment or vaccination and asking them to click a link to claim a prize of some kind. 

The timing is likely coincidental now that more than 2 million Massachusetts residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 

The AG's Office offered the following advice:

  • Be Cautious: Don’t respond to or click on links from a person or company you do not know, especially if it asks for personal or financial information. 
  • Be Wary of Requests for Payment: Be wary of any unsolicited offers that require you to provide credit card or bank account information or ask for payment or a deposit in exchange for early or expedited access to vaccines. 

Healey is also urging Facebook and Twitter to take stronger measures to stop the spread of dangerous anti-vaxxer disinformation on their social media platforms. 

According to the AG, online campaigns with a range of disinformation have flourished, sparking fear and distrust about vaccines.

If you have reason to think that your personal information has been compromised, contact the AG’s Office at ago@mass.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.