COVID-19: $250K In Rental, Mortgage Assistance Available To WMass City Residents

Kristin Palpini
The City’s Rental Assistance Program is designed to assist property owners and renters who have been impacted by COVID-19.
Chicopee is awarding $250,000 in rent and mortgage assistance to residents.

The City’s Rental Assistance Program is designed to assist property owners and renters who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The program is funded through the Community Development Department and federal dollars.

The property owners must be in good standing with the city to receive the funds. As far as renters, the program is for low-income earners. People can apply for up to two months worth of rent.

“The pandemic has created a challenge for both landlords and tenants,” said Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau. “While the city does not have adequate resources to completely resolve this problem, our program should provide some relief.”

Questions about the program and eligibility should be directed to the Valley Opportunity Council (413) 534-2466.

