Chicopee Man Sentenced For Having More Than 100 Images Of Child Pornography

A man from Western Massachusetts was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised release for possessing over 100 images of child pornography, federal officials report.

Herve Plasse, 67, of Chicopee, was sentenced on one count of possession of child pornography on Friday, Oct. 28, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports. 

Investigators found more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, including images of prepubescent girls engaged in sexual activity, in July 2015, the office reports. 

Plasse said he obtained the images by accessing a website on an encrypted network. 

