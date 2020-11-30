Bye, Karen: The Most - And Least - Popular Baby Names of 2020

The most and least popular baby names of 2020 were a mirror of the times, according to BabyCenter, which creates annual lists of popular baby names.

This year, there was a sharp rise in the number of babies named Kobe and Gianna - as a tribute to the late basketball player and his daughter killed in a helicopter accident; Kamala - the VP elect; and Liberty.

A couple of other names that were made less popular by 2020 are Karen (down 13 percent) and Chad (down 12 percent). “Karen” and “Chad” are names used online to mock disagreeable white people over age 30.

MOST POPULAR

BabyCenter surveyed more than 520,000 parents to develop a list of the top 10 male and top 10 female baby names of 2020. Here's the list from least to most popular.

Is your favorite name on here?

BOYS

10. Mateo

9. Caden

8. Oliver

7. Lucas

6. Grayson

5. Elijah

4. Aiden

3. Jackson

2. Noah

1. Liam

GIRLS

10. Mia

9. Amelia

8. Aaliyah

7. Aria

6. Isabella

5. Ava

4. Emma

3. Riley

2. Olivia

1. Sophia

These names were the most popular names in 2019 as well. Mateo is the only new addition. It replaces Muhammad in the No. 10 spot.

UNPOPULAR

The least popular names are those that are ranked at the very end of BabyCenter’s top 1,000 names. Names that didn’t make the list at all are even less popular. The following are lists ranked from most to least popular.

BOYS

1. Ahaan

2. Ahmir

3. Benicio

4. Cedric

5. Cillian

6. Cory

7. Kenny

8. Matei

9. Mylo

10. Ramon

GIRLS

1. Rhya

2. Aniya

3. Azaria

4. Danica

5. Eileen

6. Frida

7. Ivana

8. Janiyah

9. Kadence

10. Karen

To see a full list of baby names ranked by popularity, check out BabyCenter online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.