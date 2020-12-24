Bright Nights - One More MA Lights Display - Make Top 10 Best-In-the-US List

Massachusetts is home to two of the Top 10 holiday lights displays in the United States, according to a new USA Today ranking.

A survey of light displays - and consultation with holiday lighting experts - resulted in a Top 10 Best Public Holiday Lights Display list and coming in at No. 10 is Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield.

This isn’t Massachusetts' only entry on the shortlist - Winterlights in Stockbridge and Canton come in at No. 6.

Bright Nights first lit up in 1995 and now has more than 675,000 lights along the 3-mile winding route through Forest Park.

The tour has many sections that go beyond the traditional holidays of Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, and Kwanza. The display also celebrates local notables such as Dr. Suess, Milton Bradley toys (a Springfield-based manufacturer now owned by Hasbro), and the Springfield Thunderbirds hockey team.

Bright Nights also has displays dedicated to Jurassic Park, a Peace Garden, a Victorian village, the “Blizzard Tunnel,” and more.

Tickets must be purchased in advance to drive through Bright Nights online or at Big Y. Tickets are purchased per vehicle - the price is not impacted by how many people are in the car. Tickets are $23 for a car and $35 for a limo.

Bright Nights is open now through Jan. 6, 4:45-9:30 p.m. For your GPS, the address is 300 Sumner Ave. Due to COVID-19, people must stay in their vehicles at all times and wear masks when interacting with anyone outside of the vehicle. Restrooms are available for emergencies.

Bright Nights is a collaboration between the City of Springfield and the Spirit of Springfield, a nonprofit organization.

