Benefit Planned For Popular BBQ Chef Battling COVID-19 For 100-Plus Days

Friends are planning a fundraiser for a barbecue chef who has been on a long road to recovering from COVID-19.

Chef at Damn Yankees BBQ, Richard Daviau, 49, has been attempting to recover from COVID-19 for more than 100 days, according to benefit organizers Jackie Elfman-Constantine and Wayne Constantine.

Daviau first spent more than 80 days in the Bay State Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and then another month at a rehabilitation facility.

“Richard is now home with his family, but has a long road ahead of him,” organizers said. “Richard has ongoing medical concerns that he will be dealing with for the foreseeable future.”

Daviau started Damn Yankees in 2010. The popular barbecue joint spent years popping up at various locations and events in the Pioneer Valley including a stint at the now-closed Waterfront in Holyoke. He also had a food truck. Damn Yankees settled into its brick and mortar home on Elm Street in Deerfield in 2018.

The benefit for Daviau is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m. at Frontera Grill on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. To participate, go to the fundraiser's page on Facebook and print out a flyer (you’ve got to scroll far down in the discussion to find it). Buy food during the appointed time, dine-in or take-out, and give the restaurant the flyer when you pay your bill to make a donation. There also appears to be a raffle.

