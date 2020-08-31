Beer Brewed In Western Mass Police Officer's Honor

Amor Angela stands out among the many craft brews in Western Massachusetts - and no one has ever tasted it yet.

Amor Angela is being brewed by Drunken Rabbit in Chicopee to honor Angela Santiago, a Chicopee police officer who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in June.

Drunken Rabbit developed the beer with Hop Headz and Santiago’s family said organizer Tim DeMars.

The goal was to make a beer Santiago would have enjoyed, he said. It’ll be a “sour” beer with flavors that include passion fruit, orange, and guava.

The official brewing began on Saturday, Aug. 29, at around 4 a.m. Some of the money from the beer’s sales will go to a fund set up for Santiago, DeMars said.

The beers will be sold in cans and on tap at the Drunken Rabbit. To brew a sour beer takes several weeks. Amor Angela should be ready for tasting in September.

Among the people and groups who came together to make the beer possible are Hop Headz, Kathleen O’Sullivan Santiago, and Bruno Coelho.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.