Antelope On The Lam After Breaking Out Of Ludlow Zoo

An Eland Antelope — possibly seeking a life on the range — escaped a Hampden County zoo and remains at large. Wildlife officials have asked the public to be on the lookout for the horned herbivore.

The antelope escaped Lupa Zoo in Ludlow last week, and so far, efforts to bring her back have failed. She was last spotted hanging around in Wilbraham near the Red Bridge, Ludlow Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

The antelope — equipped with long, spiraled horns — may look scary, but wildlife officials say it is not aggressive. Though, you shouldn't approach it. Like a horse, it may kick if it's started from behind, animal control said.

Eland Antelopes are native to central and southern Africa, according to the African Wildlife Foundation. And they're known for their speed and jumping ability.

Ludlow Animal Control asks anyone who sees the antelope to contact authorities immediately at 413-583-8305.

