Answer That Robocall: Springfield Parents Surveyed Tonight On School Re-opening Plan

Springfield parents of public school students will be getting a robocall tonight, Wednesday, July 29, asking their opinions on how to reopen the district in September.

The call is expected to come in around 6 p.m., Springfield Public Schools said.

Fully-remote education is an option for families regardless of the district’s final back-to-school-plan, the district administration said in a statement to parents.

Parents will be asked about their thoughts on two school re-opening plans:

Option 1: Students would attend school two days per week (the same days every week) and work from home three days every week;

Option 2: Students would attend school for four days one week and work from home for all five days of the next week.

In both instances, students would be split into two groups that rotate between in-school and at-home education.

Meanwhile, the Springfield School Committee will vote Thursday, July 30, on whether to push back the start of the school year by two weeks to accommodate what is expected to be a slightly shorter school year.

