Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Answer That Robocall: Springfield Parents Surveyed Tonight On School Re-opening Plan

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A robocall survey about how to re-open Springfield schools will be sent out to parents tonight, Wednesday, July 29, at around 6 p.m.
A robocall survey about how to re-open Springfield schools will be sent out to parents tonight, Wednesday, July 29, at around 6 p.m. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Springfield parents of public school students will be getting a robocall tonight, Wednesday, July 29, asking their opinions on how to reopen the district in September.

The call is expected to come in around 6 p.m., Springfield Public Schools said.

Fully-remote education is an option for families regardless of the district’s final back-to-school-plan, the district administration said in a statement to parents.

Parents will be asked about their thoughts on two school re-opening plans:

Option 1: Students would attend school two days per week (the same days every week) and work from home three days every week;

Option 2: Students would attend school for four days one week and work from home for all five days of the next week.

In both instances, students would be split into two groups that rotate between in-school and at-home education.

Meanwhile, the Springfield School Committee will vote Thursday, July 30, on whether to push back the start of the school year by two weeks to accommodate what is expected to be a slightly shorter school year. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.