News

Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Westfield

Wayne Jackson
Wayne Jackson Photo Credit: Westfield Police Department

Seen him?

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts as they attempt to locate a man who has been missing for days.

In Hampden County, 31-year-old Wayne Jackson was last seen in the city of Westfield on Wednesday, March 2, and may be in need of medication, according to police.

Jackson was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 150 pounds (see above). Officials noted that he is believed to have shorter hair than the picture provided.

According to police, Jackson usually wears a black hooded jacket and work boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Westfield Police Department by calling (413) 562-5411.

