Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Westfield

Seen him?

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts as they attempt to locate a man who has been missing for days.

In Hampden County, 31-year-old Wayne Jackson was last seen in the city of Westfield on Wednesday, March 2, and may be in need of medication, according to police.

Jackson was described as being 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 150 pounds (see above). Officials noted that he is believed to have shorter hair than the picture provided.

According to police, Jackson usually wears a black hooded jacket and work boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Westfield Police Department by calling (413) 562-5411.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.