After Vandalism, Springfield Adding Second BLM Mural

Kristin Palpini
A second Black Lives Matter mural is going up in Springfield on the side of 232 Worthington St. (the building with the green facade on the right).
After the first one was defaced three times, Springfield is getting a new, second Black Lives Matter mural.

The new mural is going up Saturday, Oct. 10, on a wall at 232 Worthington St. starting at 9 a.m.

The street mural in front of City Hall on Court Street has been defaced three times since it was first painted on Sept. 12.

Each time, the mural has been restored.

The second mural is a definite message to the specific vandals and racists everywhere:

“The creation of this new mural is a direct response to the vandalism we are seeing repeatedly occur,” the Springfield Black Lives Matter Mural Committee Coalition said in a statement. “In the absence of effective steps taken by the city to prevent continued vandalism of the mural, the Springfield Black Lives MAtter Mural Community Coalition will continue to push back until the powers that be step up and align their actions with their words.”

The coalition chided Springfield leaders for not having better protected the first mural and for not having caught the vandals. There are videos of the desecration - various vehicles burning their rubber tires all over the big yellow “BLACK LIVES MATTER” mural.

Each letter of the new mural will be painted by a different Springfield artist. People are encouraged to stop by and show their support. Organizers will be collecting donations at the event and online to cover the costs of this and future murals.

