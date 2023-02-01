Chicopee Community Helps Family Of 6 Rebuild After Losing House In Fire

The community is pitching in to help a family of six from Western Massachusetts rebuild after they lost their home in a fire this week.

The Garcia family was displaced after a fire broke out at their home on Sitnik Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely before crews arrived, according to Chicopee Fire, but the family has now lost their home and is staying at a hotel.

"We are hoping that you would join us in helping his family in their time of need," GoFundMe campaign reads. "They will be needing assistance initially in replacing the necessities so they can get back on their feet."

People interested in donating to the campaign can click here. Meanwhile, a Meal Train page has also be set up for people to take turns bringing the Garcias food. People can sign up here.

Lastly, the school where two of the Garcia children attend is actively taking clothing donations for each of the kids.

"We are asking that we come together to support this loving family that has been a part of the Bowie Community for over a decade," the Herbert V. Bowie Memorial School wrote on Facebook. "Please send in any items that you think would help the Garcia Family."

Students can bring the donations to the Bowie Office, the school said. The children's sizes were also mentioned in the post.

