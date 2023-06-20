Nearly 100 Pounds Of Drugs, Multiple Guns Seized From West Springfield Home

Maxwell Lacus, 18, and Kathleen Pare, 51, were arrested after police searched their home at 97 Almon Ave on June 13, Massachusetts State Police announced on Tuesday, June 20.

According to investigators, police found inside the home:

60 pounds of marijuana

A large quantity of THC edible products.

31 pounds of Psilocybin, aka “magic mushrooms”

700 grams of suspected cocaine

25 grams of MDMA (ecstasy pills/powder)

A loaded FN Five-Seven pistol with armor-piercing rounds, a loaded Glock 23 pistol with a 22-round magazine, a Romanian Century Arms Draco pistol loaded with a 60-round magazine, Ruger Service six revolver, and a silencer.

A Glock switch, which allows semi-automatic weapons to fire in full auto

$40,000 in cash

Maxwell Lacus was charged with:

Trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine;

Trafficking 50-100 pounds of marijuana;

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA, Xanax, and psilocybin mushrooms; and

Multiple counts of possession of a firearm without a license to carry or Firearm Identification Card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a silencer; and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Kathleen Pare was charged with possession of MDMA and multiple firearm violations, authorities said.

West Springfield police led the investigation, and West Springfield officers, along with the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team, carried out the raid.

