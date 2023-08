The attack happened at the Shell station at 95 West St. around 3 p.m., police said. Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he died of his wounds. Investigators did not release the man's name.

Chicopee police detectives closed the gas station for several hours Sunday night while they investigated the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact police at 413-592-6341.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.