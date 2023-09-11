Man Pulls Gun On 2 In Holyoke, Lands Multiple Drug Charges To Boot: Police

Donovan Mangua, 32, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, after two men flagged down a Holyoke police officer to say that a man in a Black Acura with tinted windows had pointed a gun at them along Main Street near I-391, Holyoke police said.
The men said the car drove toward Racing Mart.
Police drove to the store and found an empty Black Acura with tinted windows in the parking lot. After a brief investigation, Holyoke police arrested Mangua.
Officers found a pistol with a large-capacity magazine, 40 bundles of heroin, and a small bag of cocaine, police said.
Donovan Mangua is charged with:
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Possession to distribute a Class A drug
- Possession to distribute a Class B drug
- Firearm in commission of a felony
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of a large-capacity firearm
- Ammunition without an FID card
