Man Killed, Woman Hospitalized In Springfield Shooting; Police Hunting Shooter

Officers were responding to a separate ShotSpotter alert on Rochelle Street when the second one came in just before 4:30 p.m. on Braddock Street, Springfield police said in social media posts.

Police found crime scenes at both locations but no victims.

Moments later, a car pulled into Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with a man and woman both suffering from bullet wounds, police said. The man died later that day.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries. Police did not release their names.

Detectives believe the victims were shot in their car at Rochelle Street and drove away, crashing later at Braddock Street, authorities said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.