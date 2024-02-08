Man Kidnaps Woman At Knifepoint In West Springfield, Forces Her Into Hotel Room: Police

Michael Hunter, of Leeds, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, assault to commit rape, and assault and battery, West Springfield police said.

Officers were called to the area of 1130 Riverdale St. in West Springfield around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, to reports of a man assaulting a man and woman at knifepoint. Witnesses said the man forced the woman to go with him against her will.

Officers began investigating and tracked the man and his hostage to a nearby hotel. They knocked on the door, and Hunter answered. The woman was inside the room distraught but unharmed physically, authorities said.

Police found two knives in the room with them. Hunter was arrested without incident.

