Man Found Dead Inside Shed Fire In Palmer; Officials Investigating Cause

Fire crews were called to 17 West Ware Road in Palmer just after 1:15 p.m. when a passing motorist called authorities after spotting smoke rising from the property, the state fire marshal's office said in a news release.

Palmer fire crews, with help from Warren, Ware, Bondsville, and Monson firefighters, beat back the blaze before it reached the nearby home and woods. Power equipment, gasoline, and other items were found in the near fire, but it's unclear if any of them played a role in the blaze.

Fire officials found the body of an unaccounted-for resident inside the burned-out shed. Authorities did not release any information on his identity.

“Our hearts go out to this man’s family and loved ones,” said Palmer Fire Chief William Bernat. “On behalf of the Palmer Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences on their tragic loss.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.

