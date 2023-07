Fire crews were called to Chicopee Housing Authority apartments on Britton Street around 4:45 a.m., Chicopee fire authorities said.

Firefighters found a man and his dog trapped on a third-story balcony of the building and used a 35-foot ladder to rescue them from the flames.

No other injuries were reported, but the fire displaced 10 people.

Firefighters are investigating what sparked the blaze.

