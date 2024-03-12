A Few Clouds 51°

Lottery Payday: Springfield Man Wins $25K A Year For Life

A Springfield man said he knew exactly how he plans to spend the money he won playing the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Michael Wesley

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Michael Wesley won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game on Friday, March 8. He claimed his prize on Monday. 

Wesley chose to take the one-time payment of $390,000 rather than the annuity. When lottery officials asked him how he would spend that money he replied, "That's the easiest question:" his kids. 

Wesley bought the ticket at Valero at 491 Allen St. in Springfield. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus. 

Another $25,000 a year for life prize purchased on May 17, 2023, remains unclaimed. It was purchased in J Convenience Store & Laundromat at 229 N. Main St. in Natick. The winning numbers are 15-22-28-29-41 with the Lucky Ball 6. 

Time is running out to claim that prize. The ticket expires on May 18, 2024. 

