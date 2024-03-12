Lottery Payday: Springfield Man Wins $25K A Year For Life

Michael Wesley won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game on Friday, March 8. He claimed his prize on Monday.

Wesley chose to take the one-time payment of $390,000 rather than the annuity. When lottery officials asked him how he would spend that money he replied, "That's the easiest question:" his kids.

Wesley bought the ticket at Valero at 491 Allen St. in Springfield. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus.

Another $25,000 a year for life prize purchased on May 17, 2023, remains unclaimed. It was purchased in J Convenience Store & Laundromat at 229 N. Main St. in Natick. The winning numbers are 15-22-28-29-41 with the Lucky Ball 6.

Time is running out to claim that prize. The ticket expires on May 18, 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.