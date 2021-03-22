Winning $100,000 Mass Cash Ticket Sold In Springfield

Pull out those lottery tickets and check the numbers.

One lucky person won $100,000 Friday, March 19 in the Mass Cash drawing, according to lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at One Stop Mart at 477 Boston Road, in Springfield.

There was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The next drawing, which has an estimated jackpot of $122 million, will be on Tuesday, March 23, at 11 p.m.

The same goes for the large $220 million Powerball jackpot.

The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Wednesday, March 24. at 11 p.m.

Lottery officials said Massachusetts players should check older tickets due to millions of dollars left in unclaimed prizes.

