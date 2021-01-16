Who Has The Best Chinese Food In Hampden County? Top Restaurants By Yelp

There's never been a better time than now to enjoy some tasty takeout.

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping many of us home, knowing where to get the best, delivered meals is important.

Here are some of the top-reviewed Chinese restaurants in Hampden County according to local Yelp critics.

Tao’s Asian Cuisine, 31 Harkness Ave., East Longmeadow, (413) 525-1820

Reviewers described Tao’s as “authentic” and “classic” with consistently excellent food, cleanliness, and adherence to COVID-19 social-distancing. The food comes out fast, crips and “not too salty, not too greasy” just right, said Steph G. from Syracuse, New York. In addition to Chinese dishes are a few Japanese entrees and sushi.

Among the dishes recommended were the garlic beef, Hunan chicken, wonton soup, pork dumplings, chicken mein fun, East Longmeadow Roll, Tangerine Shrimp

“My takeout order of two large rolls only took 15 minutes and the quality was amazing,” said Eric H. of Northampton. “The soft shell crab was fresh as was everything else. Highly recommend the Spider World roll.”

Blue Asian Cuisine, 450 Grattan St., Chicopee, (413) 315-8898

People rave about Blue Asian Cuisine’s sushi, hot ‘n’ sour soup, and menu variety. Videos and photos posted to the restaurant’s Yelp review page show tantalizing, fresh vegetables, and meats, layered with bright sauces over fluffy white rice.

“Wonderful people running a wonderful restaurant,” said reviewer Lisa G. of Chicopee, who was particularly fond of the General Tso’s chicken, spicy ginger chicken and consistently good food.”

Main Garden, 28 Southwick St., Feeding Hills, (413) 786-1234

Fried dumplings, orange chicken, and the chicken and broccoli lunch special were among the restaurant's specialties touted by Yelp reviewers. Many of the people who left comments noted how many other Chinese restaurants they have to drive by to get to Main Garden.

“From their egg roll to the chicken ginger to the wings to the fried rice, it’s all good,” said Aaron M. of Springfield. “I live in Springfield and drive past 22 different Chinese restaurants to get here. Worth every mile.”

SouLao’d Kitchen, 606 Page Bvd., Springfield (413) 316-3202

A comfort food Asian restaurant, SouLao’d received high praise for its “homemade with love” food packed with flavor and spice. People were especially fond of the Landa Trio, Nam Khao, egg rolls, and chicken pho.

“Highly recommend,” said Adrianna D. of South Hadley. “The food is delicious! Everything we have had so far has been really good and we are slowly making our way down the menu.”

New King Yen Chinese Restaurant 340 Springfield St., Agawam (413) 786-6288

Fresh, fast, never greasy, and flavorful is how many reviewers described the food at New King Yen. Among the dishes recommended were the Hunan tofu, moo shoo vegetable pancakes, pu pu platter, wonton soup, and General Tso chicken.

“Best Chinese in the area,” said Brian V. of West Springfield. “Service is good. General Tso’s chicken is crispy and delicious. Ask for a little extra spice else it is just sweet.”

Did Yelp get it right? If they're not on here, leave the name of your favorite Chinese restaurant in the comments.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.