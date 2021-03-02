This Pizzeria Praised For 'Bold,' 'Fresh' Flavors And Good Prices

The brothers Pafumi bet it all on their dream of opening a pizzeria.

Oldest brother Bo quit his trucking job and little brother Mark sold the family landscaping businesses so, that in 2017, they could open Pafumi’s To Go - Or Stay in Wilbraham.

They were betting on their passion, the brothers said in the restaurant’s online bio. And it seems to have paid off.

The pizzeria has only been open for a handful of years, but it is already amassed a dedicated group of loyal customers.

“Our business is mainly referral based so that means our food must be good and our prices must be fair,” the Pafumis said.

Pafumi’s serves grinders, salads, pasta, apps, and pizza. Menu standouts include Buffalo Mac n’ Cheese Balls, Mama’s Lemon Chicken and Prosciutto, traditional pizza with hand-tossed crust, Bo’s Chili, Barbecue pulled pork panini, and Tracy’s Teriyaki Pasta.

Yelp foodie Cary K. of Wilbraham said that Pafumi’s sauce is something special.

“Pafumi's Pizza is our absolute favorite,” Cary K. said. “We Love bold flavors and pizza! I've eaten pizza around the world, including Italy, and have not found a pizza that I like better than Pafumi's. We've lived in Massachusetts for seven months and have had Pafumi's, at least, once a week since we arrived! We loved the hand-tossed crust, bold sauce, and great cheese.”

Pafumi’s decor is a traditional New England pizza shop. Located in a small, brick shopping plaza, the interior is no-frills with simple tables and chairs in a beige dining room lit by bright open windows.

Yelp foodie Jessica B. of Wilbraham said she appreciates Pafumi’s attention to detail and is glad she recently tried a menu item that was a little out of the ordinary.

“Ordered some pasta on a Friday night. I got Tracy's teriyaki,” Jessica B. said. “They offer it with penne or linguini and I got the linguini. The meal also comes with a side salad as well as some fresh delicious bread. I'm glad I tried this place out. The pasta was al dente and delicious. There is enough for two people. I also got some of their homemade chips with their bonfire sauce. I have to say, it was also delicious. It looks like the chips are made out of sweet potatoes, definitely worth the $2.95 they charge for it. I hope this business does well and stays in the area.”

Pafumi’s To Go - Or Stay, 1 Crane Park, Wilbraham, is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday. Contact Parfumi’s at (413) 279-3303 or pafumistogo.net.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.