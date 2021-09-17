This Massachusetts Town Ranks Among Top 50 Places To Live In United States

A Massachusetts town has ranked among the 50 best places to live in the United States, according to a new ranking.

The Town of Westford, located in Middlesex County, was ranked 46th in this year's list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the US created by Money.com.

The website noted the town's historic architecture, including the J.V. Fletcher Library, which was built in the late 1800s.

Westford also has more than 2,000 acres of conservation land, the website said.

Money.com also said the town of more than 25,200 has seen a population increase of about 12 percent since the 2010 Census.

