Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Breaking News: COVID-19: Massachusetts Man Admits To Fraud, Identity Theft Charges Related To Pandemic
Lifestyle

This Massachusetts Town Ranks Among Top 50 Places To Live In United States

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Westford Museum
The Westford Museum Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/John Phelan

A Massachusetts town has ranked among the 50 best places to live in the United States, according to a new ranking.

The Town of Westford, located in Middlesex County, was ranked 46th in this year's list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the US created by Money.com.

The website noted the town's historic architecture, including the J.V. Fletcher Library, which was built in the late 1800s.

Westford also has more than 2,000 acres of conservation land, the website said.

Money.com also said the town of more than 25,200 has seen a population increase of about 12 percent since the 2010 Census.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.