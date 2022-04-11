Record $16.35 Million Megabucks Doubler Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ware

The largest lottery prize in Massachusetts this year has officially been claimed, officials said.

NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield took home the record $16.35 million jackpot prize on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Massachusetts State Lottery reports. The prize was claimed two months after the Megabucks Doubler drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The winning ticket was sold at a Cumberland Farms, located at 195 West Street in Ware, lottery officials report. The store will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The trust, represented by trustee Hyman Darling, received their first check for $827,000 after going with the annual payment option, which will be carried out in 20 payments.

The second largest Megabuck Doubler jackpot ever hit was $13.82 million won in the March 10, 2012 drawing, lottery officials said. That winning ticket was sold in Wakefield.

Megabucks Doubler drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 9 p.m. Tickets are $1 each.

