Pair Of $1M Powerball Tickets Sold In Massachusetts

Two lucky lotto winners in Massachusetts are entering a new tax bracket after buying Powerball tickets worth $1 million each.

Following more than three dozen Powerball drawings without a winner, a ticket matched all six numbers during the latest to claim the $699.8 million was sold out of Morro Bay in California.

The winning numbers on the latest Powerball drawing were 12-22-54-66-69 with a Powerball of 15. The Power Play was a 2X.

The $699.8 million prize is if the winner chooses the annuity option, paid over 29 years. If the winner opts for cash it will be nearly $500 million.

Five other tickets matched all five but missed the Powerball for $1 million prizes, though they missed the jackpot by not choosing the Powerball number.

Of those five tickets, two were sold in the Commonwealth, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with one sold at the Quality Gas and Mart on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk in Bristol County, and the other at the Bradford Mobil Mart on South Main Street in Haverhill in Essex County.

Two million-dollar Powerball tickets were sold in Massachusetts. @MAStateLottery

The other three $1 million tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, and Virginia.

Neither of the two winners from Massachusetts has come forward, but the locations that sold the tickets will each receive a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery program.

