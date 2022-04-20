New Italian Restaurant In East Longmeadow Gets High Marks For Pizza, Pasta

A new Western Massachusetts pasta and pizza restaurant is getting high marks from online reviewers and foodies.

The Redstone Pasta Company located in Hampden County in East Longmeadow, recently opened and already has a waitlist for a reservation.

That's because the hot spot is offering handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas that aren't your ordinary fare.

"A new Italian place in town definitely worth trying! The pizza was light, the pasta was fresh, and the dessert was 2 thumbs up!" said Yelper Jennifer D., of East Longmeadow.

The menu features a host of interesting dishes including such favorites as the chicken alfredo pizza, the garlic pizza with spinach and sausage, and plenty of fresh pasta dishes and pork shanks, salmon, and well, the list is too long.

"Our food came out fast, fresh, and delicious! The atmosphere is great, music is just what I needed after a hard day of work! With or without kids by far one of the best experiences we've had in a long time," said Yelper Rachel T. of Enfield.

The menu also features a couple of sandwiches including a burger and a pork sandwich, as well as a long lineup of terrific desserts (reviewers raved about the desserts).

Another top comment was how good the service is and you can bring kids, yep, kids are welcome.

Cocktails are also a favorite mixed by a talented bartender with a flair for drinks.

The restaurant is located at 642 North Main St., in East Longmeadow.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Click here to make a reservation.

