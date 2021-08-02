Here's Where You Can Get The Best Donut In Massachusetts, Food & Wine Says

Fluffy and delicious, sweet and fried just right, doughnuts are a morning blessing for the belly - and, it turns out, some of us are more blessed than others.

Food & Wine recently came out with a list of the best doughnuts in each state - can you guess who took home the prize for Massachusetts?

Hint: It’s not Dunkin’.

To get the best doughnuts in Massachusetts, you have to go to Donut Dip, says Food & Wine.

Located in West Springfield (the East Longmeadow location closed in 2019), the retro Donut Dip has been serving freshly-made doughnuts, crullers, muffins, fritters, brownies, meltaways (the list goes on) since the 1950s.

Pro tip: Ask the server behind the counter for whatever doughnuts just came out of the frier and buy a bunch of them. Few things are better than hot doughnuts. Donut Dip is open from 3 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. daily to keep their supply seriously fresh.

The place is delightfully old school with ovens and friers running nearly around the clock pumping out treats for a quick-moving crowd of people as they politely find their ways up to the counter to place orders. In addition to doughnuts, Donut Dip serves coffee, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, as well as seasonal cookies and sweets.

Food & Wine praised Donut Dip’s cider donuts - which are excellent - but common in New England. If you’re at Donut Dip get yourself something you can’t get anywhere else like a giant meltaway packed with butter and icing, or a sourcream doughnut, or the best chocolate donut in the Pioneer Valley (according to the Valley Advocate). They also have “belly busters” huge donuts large enough to bear messages like “Congratulations” or “Happy Birthday!”

To see where to get the best doughnuts in each state, visit Food & Wine's ranking online.

Did Food & Wine get it right?

Where do you think the best donuts in Massachusetts are made? Let us know in the comments.

