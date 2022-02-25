Family-Owned Pizzeria Opens New Location In Hampden County

A popular pizza restaurant that has been in business in Western Mass for more than 60 years celebrated its grand opening of a new location.

Falls Pizza, a family-owned restaurant, known for its pizza and grinders throughout Hampden County celebrated its 60th year in business with a special ribbon-cutting event at its newly-renovated location in Chicopee on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Owner Ridvan Turan said during the grand opening that Falls Pizza is not your typical pizza place because the staff works hard to put the customer first and make sure they serve a good product.

The new location opened its doors for the first time on Thursday with a limited menu, a full bar, and takeout right after the ribbon-cutting complete with Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau on hand with the giant scissors.

The owner said to be sure and try all of their pizzas ranging from the favorite American meat lovers' pizzas to exotic vegetarian options.

The new restaurant is located at 185 Grove St., Chicopee.

