COVID-19: Popular Cinema, With 10 Massachusetts Locations, Sets Reopening Date

Months after they were forced to shut down theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Regal Cinemas, which has 10 locations in Massachusetts, is gearing up to welcome movie-goers back to the cinema.

Regal Cinemas announced that it will be reopening its U.S. theaters as of Friday, April 2, with certain COVID-19 restrictions in place to ensure that patrons and employees remain safe.

The second-largest movie theater chain in the country with 536 locations - only AMC has more - will open up 10 cinemas across all parts of Massachusetts.

Regal Cinemas theaters opening up in Massachusetts on April 2:

Regal MGM Springfield;

Regal Fenway;

Regal Bellingham;

Regal Cape Cod in Hyannis;

Regal Berkshire Mall in Lanesboro;

Regal Solomon Pond in Marlborough;

Regal Mashpee Commons;

Regal Independence Mall in Kingston;

Regal Swansea;

Regal Silver City Galleria in Taunton.

“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said in a statement. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience.

“With capacity restrictions expanding to 50 percent or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets.”

