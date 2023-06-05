Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 68°

Holyoke Lottery Winner Sees Connection To Her Mom In $1M Prize

Holyoke has a new millionaire after a woman won a seven-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket last month, officials said. 

Patricia Liardi won the $1 million prize as part of the $2,000,000 50X Cashword game, state lottery officials said.
Josh Lanier
Patricia Liardi won the $1 million prize as part of the $2,000,000 50X Cashword game. Liardi will walk away with $650,000 after electing to take the lump sum rather than the annuity payments, state lottery officials said. 

Liardi noted her winning ticket was number 36, the same year her mom was born. 

Liardi bought the ticket at Stop & Go at 399 Hillside Ave. in Holyoke. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off. 

