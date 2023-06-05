‘GOAT’ Trooper Saves Scared Deer In Holyoke: 'This Is Why He Get's The Big Bucks'

Martin was on his way home when he noticed a traffic jam grow around a confused and frightened doe that had gotten separated from its mother, State Troopers said in a Facebook post. Several drivers had gotten out of their cars to corral the week-old fawn away from traffic.

Instinct took over for man and beast, as Martin threw himself headlong into the fray like a buck making a charge, as state officials explained.

Time was of the essence for at any moment, the fawn could have darted across the median into Northbound traffic which was moving at highway speeds. Trooper Martin channeled his speed and agility, reminiscent of his younger days as the captain of his high school dodgeball team along with his dreams of being as fast as his favorite New England Patriot, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. The crowd of concerned motorists kept the critter behind the line of scrimmage and Trooper Martin moved in and made quick work of the capture! Trooper Martin advised that the fawn was in custody and transported the baby to a safe location off the highway adjacent to where it was found so it could reunite with its mother, who apparently had jumped a high fence next to the highway.

Martin picked up several fans as news of his in the field antics hit social media.

"Job well done Trooper Martin," one woman wrote on the State Police's post. "I’m grateful that you do not have Tom Brady speed. I hope all of your shifts are like this one. Be safe out there."

Many stuck with the football theme in their praise of Trooper Martin.

"The Patriots may have done well with him on their field, but I’m glad he’s a MSP Trooper in THE Field!!!!," one person wrote. "#GOAT"

Others couldn't help but find the pun in the moment.

"This is why he gets the big bucks… (I’ll be here all night)," one man quipped. "Great job Trooper! Sorry, I couldn’t resist."

