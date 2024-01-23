Isabel Alcaide was gunned down around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, in the 0-100 block of Stevenson Street, Springfield police said. Officers found her inside a car, suffering from a bullet wound.

Police have released few details about what led up to the shooting, but the slaying remains an open and active investigation, authorities said. She is the first homicide in Springfield of 2024.

Isabel was a 2022 graduate of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield, and many of her loved ones posted that she had a bright future ahead of her.

Her uncle posted that this was the hardest loss he's had to suffer in his life because she won't get to build the future she dreamed of.

As you know. I have lost my mother. I have lost some very close cousins and aunts. I have lost it all in this world before. But when I tell you nothing comes close to the pain of losing you. I mean absolutely nothing. This has been the most dreadful and painful loss I have ever had to suffer. ... I think the most painful thing is to know that we will never have a chance to see you build your Legacy.

Friends said she was loving, outgoing, and quick to laugh. Many posted that they were heartbroken over losing such a kind and loyal friend.

Another beautiful soul gone to soon Isabel Alcaide, my hearts struggling to accept what my mind already knows but I’ll forever cherish every moment I got to share with you as a friend! I love you and the friendship we got to create. Until we meet again rest easy and fly high

Her family has not released any details on funeral arrangements. But friends are asking anyone who knew her to post about her on GunMemorial.com, a website that catalogs those killed by gun violence.

