Fool Me Twice: Man Busted Again On Gun, Drug Charges In Less Than Month In Springfield

Some people just don't learn the first time. Sometimes, it takes an extra lesson for it to stick. That's the hope for one Springfield teenager who's been busted twice in a month on the same charge. 

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Giovanni Ramirez, of Springfield, was first arrested on Dec. 7 with two other suspects, then he was cuffed again on Dec. 30 while out on bail, Springfield police said. 

Both times, police found him with an illegal firearm, authorities said. 

The most recent arrest happened in the 600 block of Belmont Ave. just before 5 p.m. when police pulled over his truck and found the loaded pistol along with ammunition, marijuana, and cash, officers said. 

Ramirez will not be arrested for a third time, as a judge revoked his bail from his first arrest, police said. 

He is charged with: 

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug​

