Fatal Rollover Crash On Route 20 In Palmer Claims Driver's Life: Police

Police received multiple calls about a serious car crash on Wilbraham Street (Route 20) near North Main Street in Palmer around 10:22 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Palmer Police report.

The crash involved one car that left the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and railroad bridge abutment before rolling over, police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was suffering from life-threatening injuries. They was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital where they later died, police said.

Their identity has yet to be released.

The crash shut down Wilbraham Street for several hours as authorities investigated and crews worked to clear the road. The road was reopened shortly after 7 a.m., according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

