East Longmeadow Brawl Was 'Absolute Chaos' With 'Bowling Balls Flying Through Air': Police

Officers were called to Shaker Bowl at 168 Shaker Road in East Longmeadow just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, to reports of a large-scale fight, authorities said.

The first officer to arrive said he saw "chairs and bowling balls flying through the air in all directions" in a scene that was "absolute chaos," East Longmeadow police said.

Police quickly arrested two women as they were about to throw bowling balls they had raised above their heads, authorities said. They also busted a woman believed to be the aggressor in the brawl.

Those arrested were:

Kayla Padilla, age 21, of Springfield. She is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Zaniya Cooley, age 19, of Springfield. She's charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Milani Otero, age 19, of Springfield. She's charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

Multiple people were injured in the fight, but their wounds were not serious.

Longmeadow police assisted in breaking up the fight, and the East Longmeadow Fire Department tended to the injured.

