'Distraught' Family Displaced After 2-Alarm Fire Destroys Westfield Home

Kate Matthews and her children were among those displaced by a 2-alarm fire that broke out on Phelps Avenue in Westfield Tuesday afternoon, June 27.

Not only did Matthews lose her home, she also lost all her family's personal belongings "due to fire and water damage," a GoFundMe campaign organized by her sister Jennifer Floran reads.

"Their family is distraught," Floran wrote. "I hope that by creating this GoFundMe, they will feel some financial relief and be able to replace some of the necessities that they lost and take time to find a new home."

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts is also helping other residents who were displaced by the fire. It is unclear exactly how many people were displaced and if there were any injuries, according to Western Mass News. People interested in donating to the Matthews family can click here.

