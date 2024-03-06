Chicopee Man Gets 20 Years For Sexually Abusing Child, Filming It: Feds

Michael Geoffroy, of Chicopee, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material on Feb. 16, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Geoffroy was accused of creating two videos and images of child sexual abuse material in December 2020 and distributing them to an online chat group the same day, the prosecutor said. Police arrested him the next day and, during a search of his cell phone, found more than 100 videos featuring child sexual abuse.

“Michael Geoffroy sexually abused a little girl and documented it for his own twisted gratification. His trove of horrific images of that child and others represents an unimaginable level of pain and trauma inflicted on young victims,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Locking this sexual predator up doesn’t undo that damage, not by a long shot. But it does keep him from hurting anyone else, and for that, we are thankful.”

Geoffroy must serve 10 years of parole following his 20-year prison sentence, the judge ruled.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.