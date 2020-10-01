Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Wall Of Favorite Movie Quotes Is Helping One Cinema Stay Open

Kristin Palpini
Theater concessions Photo Credit: Pixabay
Quote square at Agawam Cinemas Photo Credit: Agawam Cinemas

Do you have a favorite movie quote?

To raise funds for the independent theater, Agawam Cinemas on Suffield Street in Agawam is selling “dedication squares” - tiles that feature the quote and a still from the movie as well as the donor’s name. Each square costs $35.

So far, the quotes have ranged from inspiring to silly.

“Our lady of the blessed accelerator don’t fail me now!” - "Blues Brothers"

“Zang!” - "Wayne’s World"

“The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” - "Mulan"

“And … I am … Iron Man.” - "Iron Man"

Agawam Cinemas owners said money raised through quote square sales will help keep the theater open.

Theaters were among the many businesses temporarily shuttered by the economic shutdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Movie theaters were allowed to reopen - though, not at full capacity - in late August.

There are a few rules with the quote squares: no vulgarity and no repeats. People interested in participating in the fundraiser can go to the Agawam Cinemas Facebook page for directions.

