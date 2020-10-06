Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden
Two Local Movie Theaters Reopening Friday

Kristin Palpini
Cinemark Theater
Cinemark Theater Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Chris Light

Two movie theaters in Western Massachusetts will reopen on Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Cinemark is reopening movie theaters in Massachusetts and Michigan on Friday, Oct. 9.

Locally, Cinemark will reopen in West Springfield and Hadley, according to Deadline.

Among the new movies to be screened there soon: Robert DeNiro’s family comedy “War With Grandpa,” “Honest Thief,” and “2 Hearts.”

The news of the movie theaters reopening comes on the heels of Cineworld's decision to temporarily close more than 500 of its movie theaters due to fallout from COVID-19.

The theater industry has been particularly hit hard by the pandemic as states closed them to stop the virus’ spread and major movie producers released some big movies on home streaming services. 

