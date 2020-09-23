Massachusetts Restaurants Can Reopen Their Bars - Kind Of

Updates to Massachusetts’ COVID-19 restrictions are easing up on food and alcohol service.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Gov. Charlie Baker said in a few days restaurants will be able to seat up to 10 people per table for both outdoor and indoor dining. The max number of people at a table was previously 6.

He also said that restaurants with bars can start using them for food service - with social distancing still being observed. Standing around a bar drinking is still not okay, he said.

Baker made the announcement at the Mill City BBQ in Lowell, which will be a new spot on a recently announced “walking tour” to promote Lowell tourism.

