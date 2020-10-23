Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Lay-Offs At MassMutual Coming In December

Kristin Palpini
MassMutual in Enfield
MassMutual in Enfield Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

MassMutual has plans to layoff more than 80 workers from one of its Connecticut offices.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter to the state by Amy Dias Mass Mutual’s head of human resources consulting and talent management, Mass Mutual says it will layoff 82 workers at its Enfield facility on Bright Meadow Boulevard.

The layoffs are due to Springfield-based Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, aka MassMutual's decision to sell its retirement plan business.

Dias said the layoffs would take effect between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, 2021 and that all affected employees have been notified.

Mass Mutual announced in September that Empower Retirement would acquire MM’s retirement plan business in a reinsurance transaction for a ceding commission of $2.35 billion as well as $1 billion in capital.

