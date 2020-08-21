Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Iconic White Hut Restaurant Re-opens In West Springfield

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
The White Hut is back open and serving burgers, hotdogs, and fries again. You'll have to visit to see the renovations.
The White Hut is back open and serving burgers, hotdogs, and fries again. You'll have to visit to see the renovations. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

The White Hut is back open and serving burgers, hotdogs, and fries again.

The iconic burger stand in West Springfield had a grand re-opening Friday, Aug. 21.

White Hut - known for its nostalgic diner, food, prices, and unique approach to taking orders - abruptly closed six months ago. A sign on the door said the closure was due to issues out of the owner's control.

Soon after, owner Edward Barkett sold the 81-year-old restaurant to Western Massachusetts entrepreneurs Peter Picknelly, Andy Yee, Kevin Vann, and Michael Vann. Barkett’s grandfather founded the White Hut in 1939. The sale included White Hut’s family recipes and hired back much of the previous staff.

The Memorial Avenue staple has been renovated but retained its diner-charm. The exterior has a fresh coat of white paint and a new red sign and striped awnings. There is also outdoor seating.

The biggest change is probably the way customers order their food. There’s no more shouting orders from customers to counter staff to grill cook. Now, the line is orderly and menu items are keyed into a tablet that displays on a screen in front of the cooks. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.