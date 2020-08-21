Iconic White Hut Restaurant Re-opens In West Springfield

The White Hut is back open and serving burgers, hotdogs, and fries again.

The iconic burger stand in West Springfield had a grand re-opening Friday, Aug. 21.

White Hut - known for its nostalgic diner, food, prices, and unique approach to taking orders - abruptly closed six months ago. A sign on the door said the closure was due to issues out of the owner's control.

Soon after, owner Edward Barkett sold the 81-year-old restaurant to Western Massachusetts entrepreneurs Peter Picknelly, Andy Yee, Kevin Vann, and Michael Vann. Barkett’s grandfather founded the White Hut in 1939. The sale included White Hut’s family recipes and hired back much of the previous staff.

The Memorial Avenue staple has been renovated but retained its diner-charm. The exterior has a fresh coat of white paint and a new red sign and striped awnings. There is also outdoor seating.

The biggest change is probably the way customers order their food. There’s no more shouting orders from customers to counter staff to grill cook. Now, the line is orderly and menu items are keyed into a tablet that displays on a screen in front of the cooks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.