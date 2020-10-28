COVID-19: Shoppers Stockpiling Toilet Paper, Hand Sanitizer For Winter

As Massachusetts reaches 150,000 COVID-19 incidents, a new study says that people are beginning to restock their pandemic supplies.

This includes toilet paper and hand sanitizer, which are still widely available.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, retail data analyst Inmar Intelligence said that 57 percent of shoppers are considering replenishing their stockpile of goods originally created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another 54 percent of shoppers said they plan to always keep a stockpile of goods from now on due to concern that another emergency or pandemic could arise.

The survey found that a little over a quarter of shoppers are worried there will be supply shortages in 2021 like there was this past winter when items like meat were rationed and paper goods were difficult to find.

The most commonly cited items that people are planning to buy for their stockpiles are toilet paper (67 percent) and hand sanitizer (57 percent).

More than half of shoppers said they still have products stockpiled as a result of COVID-19.

