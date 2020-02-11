COVID-19 Curfew: The 17 Types Of Business Closing Early In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is instituting a statewide curfew of 10 p.m. starting Friday, Nov. 6 and that means a variety of businesses will be closing earlier than usual.

The news comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across Massachusetts but concentrated in the eastern part of the state. Reports of 1,000 new COVID-19 cases each day have become common in the last week.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the plan on Monday, Nov. 2. The new stay-at-home advisory will take effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Restaurants should stop table service at 9:30 p.m., under the governor’s orders.

While some businesses will be allowed to stay open later than 10 p.m. for essentials, the following types of establishments will have to close to the public early (not necessarily to staff):

-Restaurants, including Food Courts (except for takeout/delivery, no alcohol sales after 9:30 p.m.)

-No Retail Alcohol, No Adult-Use Marijuana after 9:30 p.m.

-Arcades and other indoor and outdoor recreation

-Indoor and Outdoor Events

-Theaters/Movie Theaters and Performance Venues (indoor and outdoor)

-Drive-In Movie Theaters

-Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities

-Golf Facilities

-Recreational Boating and Boating Businesses

-Outdoor Recreational Experiences

-Casinos and Horse Tracks/Simulcast Facilities

-Driving and Flight Schools

-Zoos, Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Reserves, Nature Centers

-Close Contact Personal Services (such as hair and nail salons)

-Museums/Cultural & Historical Facilities/Guided Tours

-Gyms/Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

-Indoor and Outdoor Pools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.