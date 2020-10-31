Central/Western Mass Businesses Fined For Labor Law Violations

Nearly 13,000 Massachusetts employees were cheated out of $6 million in unpaid wages and benefits, according to the Attorney General Maura Healey's annual round-up of fair labor actions.

Among the companies cited in the AG’s Labor Day Report are 8 businesses or franchises in Western and Central Massachusetts.

Fees and penalties were assessed to local construction and health care companies as well as national chain restaurants.

Statewide, in 2020 Healey’s Office won or negotiated for the payment of more than $12 million in restitution and fees from companies over violations such as paying below the minimum wage, ignoring child labor laws, and not paying employees earned overtime.

The $12 million includes $6.65 million in restitution and $5.69 million in penalties.

The Labor Day Report 2020 cited some of the AG’s more impressive wins including about 8 from the area. The following companies were cited for violations by the AG in 2020:

- Pilgrim Interiors, Chicopee: $1 million penalty/restitution for failure to pay prevailing wage, other violations. Employees were underpaid by as much as $15.19 an hour.

- DiMauro Carpet and Tile, Inc., East Longmeadow: $1 million penalty/restitution to resolve allegations that the company supplied false information regarding state contracts.

- Eclipse Products, Fitchburg: $73,000, penalty/restitution for paying temp workers below the minimum wage.

- Dukin’, aka HG Donuts, Inc., various locations: $110,000 penalty/restitution for multiple violations of child labor laws.

- Prestige Health Care Services, Inc., Worcester: $415,000 penalty/restitution for failure to pay all overtime premiums due to about 128 employees.

- Chipotle Mexican Grill, various locations: $1.8 million penalty/restitution for child labor law violations.

- Qdoba Restaurant Corp., various locations: $409,400 penalty/restitution for child labor law violations.

Wendy’s International, various locations: $400,00 penalty/restitution for child labor law violations.

