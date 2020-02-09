BBB Accredited: Local Businesses Make List Of 'Trustworthy' Services

A local florist, construction company, and catering service are among the most recent firms to achieve Better Business Bureau accreditation.
The Better Business Bureau is a private nonprofit that tracks customer satisfaction and work quality. The BBB promotes accredited businesses that meet its standards.
According to the BBB's regional chapter, local companies that recently received BBB accreditation include:
A Cut Above Florist, Chicopee
Bramucci Construction, Hadley
Boost Construction, Chicopee
C&M Tree and Landscaping, Auburn
Done Right Mechanics, Central Massachusetts
Haul of Fame Movers, Western Mass and Hartford area
Mindy’s Cleaning Services, Western Mass
Peppermill Catering, Westfield
Scooter’s Small Engine Repair, East Longmeadow
Shaun’s Painting Co.
Soma’s Aromas, Berkshire County.
