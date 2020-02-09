BBB Accredited: Local Businesses Make List Of 'Trustworthy' Services

A local florist, construction company, and catering service are among the most recent firms to achieve Better Business Bureau accreditation.

The Better Business Bureau is a private nonprofit that tracks customer satisfaction and work quality. The BBB promotes accredited businesses that meet its standards.

According to the BBB's regional chapter, local companies that recently received BBB accreditation include:

A Cut Above Florist, Chicopee

Bramucci Construction, Hadley

Boost Construction, Chicopee

C&M Tree and Landscaping, Auburn

Done Right Mechanics, Central Massachusetts

Haul of Fame Movers, Western Mass and Hartford area

Mindy’s Cleaning Services, Western Mass

Peppermill Catering, Westfield

Scooter’s Small Engine Repair, East Longmeadow

Shaun’s Painting Co.

Soma’s Aromas, Berkshire County.

