Agawam Restaurant To Temporarily Close; Owners Plan Revamp, Work On New Eatery

Michael Presnal, executive chef and co-owner of The Federal, said in a news release that the 135 Cooper Street restaurant would close on Feb. 24 for an undisclosed period of time.

"We have made small updates to the restaurant since opening 22 years ago, but we are at a point where we’d like to reimagine the physical and operational aspects of The Federal Restaurant," he said in a news release.

The Federal is one of four in their family of restaurants. The other restaurants include Posto by The Federal in Longmeadow, Vinted Wine Bar and Kitchen in West Hartford, Connecticut, and Lola's in Longmeadow, which will open later this year.

Lola’s is expected to open this spring, but no official date has been given. Presnal said The Federal's temporary shutdown would allow them time to work on the new restaurant.

"We would like to thank everyone for the continued support with all of our endeavors and look forward to welcoming you into Posto, Vinted, and very soon, Lola’s, for the same great food and service that you’re used to!" co-owner Ralph Santaniello said in the release.

