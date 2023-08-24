Alleged Drunk Driver Goes Airborne Before Hitting East Longmeadow Jiffy Lube: Police

Joseph Tetreault, age 30, of Springfield, faces a litany of charges, including operating under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for a stop sign, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, East Longmeadow police said.

An officer spotted Tetreault's Jeep just after 1:30 a.m. near the Center Square rotary and watched as the vehicle turned through without stopping at the stop sign. As they went to pull Tetreault over, he leaned on the gas, police said.

He led police on a high-speed chase down North Main Street before police decided to give it up out of concern for other cars on the road, police said. Moments later, the officer saw Tetreault's Jeep hit a curb at top speed and be launched into the air at the intersection of North Main Street and Harkness Avenue, police said.

The Jeep smashed into the corner of Jiffy Lube at 475 North Main Street, causing extensive damage to the building.

Jiffy Lube is working with the East Longmeadow Building Inspector to get the facility back in working condition.

