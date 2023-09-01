A Few Clouds 73°

5 'Johns' Arrested In Prostitution Sting In Springfield

Springfield police charged five men with attempting to hire a prostitute during a sting Thursday night, Aug. 31. 

(From top left, clockwise) Paul Dion, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexis Rivera-Nieves, Abdi Adan, and Normand Blais
(From top left, clockwise) Paul Dion, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexis Rivera-Nieves, Abdi Adan, and Normand Blais Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Police said they were responding to several complaints from neighbors in the South End neighborhood about prostitution in the area. 

The men were arrested trying to solicit sex from an undercover officer posing as a prostitute, Springfield police said.  

The men arrested and their charges include

Pay for Sexual Conduct

  • Alexis Rivera-Nieves, 25, of Springfield, is charged with resisting arrest and paying for sexual conduct.
  • Paul Dion, 40, of Agawam, is charged with paying for sexual conduct and possession of a Class B drug.
  • Normand Blais, 66, of Agawam, is charged with paying for sexual conduct.
  • Abdi Adan, 24, of Springfield, is charged with paying for sexual conduct.
  • Edwin Rodriguez, 56, of Springfield, is charged with paying for sexual conduct.

